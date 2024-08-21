Phillies look to end road slide, play the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -119, Phillies -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to end a four-game road skid.

Atlanta has a 67-58 record overall and a 33-26 record in home games. The Braves are 43-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 73-52 overall and 31-29 in road games. The Phillies have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .421.

Wednesday's game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 37 home runs while slugging .597. Jorge Soler is 11-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 43 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.