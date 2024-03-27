BreakingNews
MARTA says new stations won’t replace eastside streetcar extension
Phillies host the Braves in the season opener

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves for the season opener
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -126, Phillies +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener.

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 4.03 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in road games last season. The Braves averaged 9.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .276 and slugging .501.

INJURIES: Phillies: None listed.

Braves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

BREAKING
‘They terrorized Ahmaud.’ Feds want hate crime convictions upheld
1h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Credit: File photo

DNA leads to arrests nearly 40 years after sexual assaults
58m ago
Credit: AP

2 Georgia tickets win $1 million in Mega Millions; N.J. takes jackpot
Braves send Jackson Stephens to Triple-A, clearing a spot for Jesse Chavez
Thomasson and Georgia defeat Ohio State 79-77 to advance to NIT semifinals
Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town