Phillies host Braves, look to build on Nola's solid outing

Georgia News | 46 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Philadelphia looks to follow up a strong showing by Wednesday starter Aaron Nola

Atlanta Braves (18-12, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (12-14, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Robbie Erlin (0-0, 5.14 ERA) Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (3-0, 2.76 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Phillies are 9-6 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .344, good for second in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the club with a mark of .441.

The Braves are 12-7 against division opponents. Atlanta has hit 42 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads them with eight, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .600.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .569.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

