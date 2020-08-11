Phillies hit 5 homers to back Aaron Nola, beat Braves 13-8

Gregorius made it 10-1 during a seven-run second inning that chased Newcomb. Quinn started the inning with a liner out to left. After Realmuto's RBI single ended Newcomb's night, Gregorius launched Robbie Erlin's first pitch into the right-field bleachers for his sixth career slam.

Newcomb surrendered eight runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a solo homer off Nola, who threw just 89 pitches but was denied an opportunity for his first career complete game in his 130th start.

Johan Camargo connected off Nick Pivetta, who yielded six runs and recorded just one out in the ninth. Austin Riley hit a two-run shot off Trevor Kelley before the side-winding righty got the final out.

STRIKEOUT MACHINE

Nola has 14 double-digit strikeout games in his career and two in a row for the second time. He fanned 12 in a 3-1 loss to the Yankees last Wednesday.

FRANCHISE FIRST

The Phillies had four homers and scored 10 runs within the first two innings of a game for the first time in club history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Cole Hamels (shoulder) still hasn’t thrown off a mound but manager Brian Snitker said there’s still hope he pitches this season.

Phillies: RHP David Robertson and LHP Ranger Suárez are throwing at the team’s complex in Clearwater, Florida. Robertson, a former closer, is returning from Tommy John surgery. Suárez tested positive for COVID-19 before the season.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Touki Toussaint (0-0, 6.08 ERA) starts Tuesday night in New York and LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 5.59) goes for the Yankees in the opener of a two-game interleague set.

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.08) takes the mound against Orioles RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 2.51) in the start of a three-game interleague series Tuesday.

