Phillies face the Braves with 2-1 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (25-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-21, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Dylan Covey (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -260, Phillies +215; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves leading the series 2-1.

Atlanta has a 14-14 record at home and a 31-21 record overall. The Braves lead the NL with 86 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Philadelphia has an 11-17 record in road games and a 25-27 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .227 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks fourth on the Phillies with 17 extra base hits (five doubles and 12 home runs). Bryson Stott is 13-for-37 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

