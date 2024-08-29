Phillies demote struggling right-hander Walker to bullpen for stretch run

The Phillies have lost his last nine starts.

Walker signed a four-year, $72 million deal prior to the 2023 season.

“The perfect situation would be one inning, low leverage, and then start building from there,” Thomson said.

Thomson did not name a new fifth starter for the Phillies, though July sensation Tyler Phillips appears a strong candidate to take Walker's spot in the rotation. The next turn would come Tuesday in Toronto.

Thomson said Walker was a “complete professional” when informed of the decision. Walker is 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in four starts since he returned from the injured list with a right finger injury.

“I'm hoping his stuff will tick up, the velocity will tick up,” Thomson said. “He'll get out there and just pound the ball through the zone.”

The 6-foot-4 Walker made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021, putting together a fast start before fading to 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA in 30 games, 29 starts. He's 72-62 with a 4.12 ERA lifetime with Seattle, Toronto, the Mets and Phillies.

“It’s tough, you know? It’s baseball. Not a lot of things going my way right now, but the biggest thing is trying to keep my confidence, keep going," Walker said after he lost against Houston. "We’ve got a good team. The offense is really good. Just got to keep trusting in myself.”

The Phillies appeared on cruise control toward the NL East title after opening with the best 60-game start of any team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. They slumped through the summer and their four-game set against the Braves — a team the Phillies eliminated from the playoffs each of the last two years — suddenly took on greater meaning. The Phillies held just a five-game lead over the Braves heading into Thursday's game.

“There's a lot on the line for both teams,” Thomson said. “A good rivalry. One of the better rivalries in baseball right now. It's going to be a fun weekend.”

Thomson pondered if Walker had “tried to do too much” in his starts because “he knew what was on the line.” The third-year manager insisted Walker — who won 15 games a year ago but did not pitch in the postseason as the Phillies reached the NL Championship Series — was not injured.

He might be healthy. Now he's a healthy reliever.

