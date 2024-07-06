Georgia News

Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Philadelphia Phillies (58-30, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-39, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-2, 2.27 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-4, 5.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -111, Phillies -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 27-17 record at home and a 47-39 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 25-16 in road games and 58-30 overall. The Phillies rank fifth in MLB play with 106 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 18 doubles and 22 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .227 batting average, 2.73 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

