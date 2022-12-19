ajc logo
Phillies at Texas in first Sunday night ESPN game of 2023

Georgia News
49 minutes ago
National League champion Philadelphia will play at Texas on April 2 in the first ESPN Sunday night telecast of the 2023 season

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — National League champion Philadelphia will play at Texas on April 2 in the first ESPN Sunday night telecast of the 2023 season. The Houston Astros will host the Phillies in a World Series rematch on April 30.

ESPN announced its Sunday night schedule for the first month of the season on Monday, also picking San Diego at Atlanta on April 9, Texas at Houston on April 16 and the New York Mets at San Francisco on April 23.

The network also selected Philadelphia at Atlanta on May 28, the New York Yankees at the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4 and at Boston on June 18.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

