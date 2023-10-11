Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves take the field in Game 3 of the NLDS
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 5:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 202 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -125, Braves +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 49-32 in home games and 90-72 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Atlanta is 52-29 on the road and 104-58 overall. The Braves have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .344.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .266 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 35 doubles, four triples and 41 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case12h ago

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project
21h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
15h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after church deacon dies during arrest
10h ago
The Latest

ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia
7m ago
MLB playoffs 2023: Rangers sweep into ALCS, 3 games Wednesday as Astros, D-backs look to...
2h ago
Column: MLB's playoff format is penalizing top seeds with all that time off
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
16h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
16h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top