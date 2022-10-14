ajc logo
Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play in Game 3 of the NLDS

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Braves +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road. The Braves are 79-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 22nd time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 12-9 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .274 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-36 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

