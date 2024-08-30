Phillies All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm sits out with hand injury against Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All-Star Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm did not start Friday night against Atlanta a day after he injured his left hand during an at-bat.

Bohm is batting .280 with 13 home runs and 89 RBIs for the Phillies and leads the National League with 44 doubles.

Bohm left Philadelphia's 5-4 win over the Braves after the second inning with left hand discomfort. Bohm appeared to hurt his hand on an awkward swing in his first at-bat. Edmundo Sosa took over for Bohm.