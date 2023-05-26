X

Phillies aim to stop 5-game road skid, play the Braves

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies will try to stop their five-game road slide in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies (23-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-19, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Braves: Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.49 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to break a five-game road slide.

Atlanta has gone 14-12 in home games and 31-19 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which leads the NL.

Philadelphia has a 9-17 record on the road and a 23-27 record overall. The Phillies have an 8-5 record in games decided by one run.

Friday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .332 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has nine doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 4-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

