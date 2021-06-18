ajc logo
X

Philadelphia visits Atlanta United FC after 3 straight shutout wins

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Philadelphia heads into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after putting together three straight shutout wins

Philadelphia Union (4-2-2) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-1-4)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +142, Philadelphia +196, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after notching three straight shutout wins.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home games. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall a season ago while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Jurgen Damm (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured), Machop Malual Chol (injured).

Philadelphia: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top