Philadelphia visits Atlanta for conference matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays Atlanta in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Atlanta finished 41-41 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game last season, 54.3 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

Philadelphia finished 54-28 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

76ers: Nicolas Batum: out (personal), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

