Philadelphia Union host Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play

Atlanta United FC (2-3-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -100, Atlanta United FC +239, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United takes on the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference action.
The Union are 3-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are 1-2 in matches decided by one goal.
United is 2-3-2 in conference play. United is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 36 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.
Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Thai Baribo has scored six goals for the Union. Jovan Lukic has two goals.
Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored five goals with one assist for United. Miguel Almiron has two goals and one assist.
SEASON SO FAR: Union: Averaging 1.6 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: None listed.
United: Edwin Mosquera (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
