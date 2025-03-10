Philadelphia plays Atlanta on 6-game road skid

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will attempt to stop its six-game road slide when the 76ers visit Atlanta.

The Hawks are 22-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 3.2.

The 76ers are 14-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia gives up 114.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Hawks' 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 23.8 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Caris LeVert is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.6 points per game.

76ers: 2-8, averaging 108.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: day to day (back), Trae Young: day to day (quadricep), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

76ers: Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Eric Gordon: out (wrist), Tyrese Maxey: out (back), Paul George: out (groin), Joel Embiid: out for season (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.