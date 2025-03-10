Philadelphia plays Atlanta on 6-game road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (22-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 232.5
BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will attempt to stop its six-game road slide when the 76ers visit Atlanta.
The Hawks are 22-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 3.2.
The 76ers are 14-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia gives up 114.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.
The Hawks' 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 23.8 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Caris LeVert is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.
Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.6 points per game.
76ers: 2-8, averaging 108.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: day to day (back), Trae Young: day to day (quadricep), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
76ers: Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Eric Gordon: out (wrist), Tyrese Maxey: out (back), Paul George: out (groin), Joel Embiid: out for season (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.