ajc logo
X

Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (58-40, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (4-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-7, 3.13 ERA, .90 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Phillies +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 50-46 overall and 25-24 at home. The Phillies have a 31-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta is 25-19 in road games and 58-40 overall. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 30 home runs while slugging .493. Bryson Stott is 9-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 28 home runs while slugging .586. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Federal judge: Congressman can’t avoid testimony before Fulton special grand jury12h ago
DeKalb officials ID man killed by falling branch while cutting down trees
10h ago
UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son
16h ago
How the Braves will piece together left field in the near future
10h ago
How the Braves will piece together left field in the near future
10h ago
Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper
10h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4h ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
23h ago
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top