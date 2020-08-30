X

Philadelphia hosts Atlanta, aims to build on Eflin's strong performance

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Philadelphia looks to follow up a dominant performance by Saturday starter Zach Eflin

Atlanta Braves (18-14, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (14-14, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 4.32 ERA) Philadelphia: Jake Arrieta (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zach Eflin. Eflin went seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with eight strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Phillies are 11-6 against the rest of their division. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .303.

The Braves are 12-9 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .448, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .559 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and five home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and is batting .275.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 39 hits and is batting .307.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Adam Duvall: (achilles), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

