Philadelphia hosts Atlanta, aims to build on Eflin's strong performance

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zach Eflin. Eflin went seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with eight strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Phillies are 11-6 against the rest of their division. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .303.