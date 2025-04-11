Philadelphia faces Atlanta on home losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to break its six-game home slide with a victory over Atlanta.

The 76ers have gone 15-35 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 17-30 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawks have gone 28-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has an 8-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 118.1 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.7 the 76ers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Grimes is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the 76ers. Jared Butler is averaging 13.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games.

Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.6 assists for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 1-9, averaging 107.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 123.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Alex Reese: day to day (achilles), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out for season (wrist), Tyrese Maxey: out for season (finger), Justin Edwards: day to day (ribs), Andre Drummond: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: day to day (shoulder), Kyle Lowry: out (hip), Paul George: out for season (groin), Guerschon Yabusele: out (personal), Joel Embiid: out for season (knee).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jacob Toppin: day to day (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.