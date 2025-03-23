Philadelphia faces Atlanta on 3-game road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to break its three-game road skid when the 76ers play Atlanta.

The Hawks are 25-19 in conference matchups. Atlanta has a 14-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 76ers are 14-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is the worst team in the NBA recording 39.3 rebounds per game led by Kelly Oubre Jr. averaging 6.1.

The Hawks average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the 76ers give up (14.1). The 76ers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.4 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.6 points for the 76ers. Jeff Dowtin is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

76ers: 2-8, averaging 115.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Jacob Toppin: day to day (elbow), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: day to day (shoulder), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

76ers: Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Adem Bona: out (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out for season (wrist), Lonnie Walker IV: out (head), Tyrese Maxey: day to day (back), Andre Drummond: out (toe), Paul George: out for season (groin), Joel Embiid: out for season (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.