Philadelphia faces Atlanta on 3-game home skid

The 76ers have gone 19-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 13-21 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 121.5 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The 76ers average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (14.0). The Hawks average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the 76ers allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 139-132 in overtime on Jan. 11, with Trae Young scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is averaging 17.8 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young is averaging 27.1 points, 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 125.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Nicolas Batum: out (hamstring), Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Danuel House Jr.: out (foot), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (foot).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Dejounte Murray: out (back), Clint Capela: out (adductor).

