X

Philadelphia and Atlanta meet on opening day

Georgia News | 33 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta hits the road for opening day at Philadelphia

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Atlanta for opening day.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 90 total doubles last year.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.