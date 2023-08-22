PGA Tour ends its season at East Lake for Tour Championship

PGA TOUR

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlanta.

Course: East Lake GC. Yardage: 7,346. Par: 70.

Bonus money: $75 million. Winner's share: $18 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Viktor Hovland won the BMW Championship.

Notes: The PGA Tour ends its season with the top 30 players at the Tour Championship competing for the FedEx Cup and its $18 million bonus. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed and starts the tournament at 10-under par, two shots ahead of second-seed Viktor Hovland. ... The final five players start at even par. ... Only 16 players in the field were at the Tour Championship a year ago. ... Rory McIlroy is the only three-time winner of the FedEx Cup. He is the No. 3 seed at East Lake. ... McIlroy rallied from six shots behind in the final round last year to beat Scheffler. ... Ryder Cup qualifying for the United States ended last week. Zach Johnson will announce six captain's picks next Tuesday. ... FedEx Cup money does not count as official. Scheffler ends the year with just over $21 million, a record. Jon Rahm was next on the list at $16.5 million. ... In the previous 16 years of the FedEx Cup, only three players who had the No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship have gone on to win. Tiger Woods did it twice. The others were Vijay Singh (2008) and Dustin Johnson (2020).

Next tournament: Fortinet Championship on Sept. 14-17.

LPGA TOUR

CPKC WOMEN'S CANADIAN OPEN

Site: Vancouver, British Columbia.

Course: Shaughnessy Golf and CC. Yardage: 6,709. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $375,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paula Reto.

Race to CME Globe leader: Lilia Vu.

Last week: Alexa Pano won the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Notes: The Canadian Women's Open is the final qualifying event for the U.S. team at the Solheim Cup. Four players have clinched spots on the team — two-time major winner Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Megan Khang. ... The field is one of the strongest of the year, with nine of the top 10 from the women's world ranking. The only one missing is Charley Hull of England. ... Shaughnessy has hosted the men's Canadian Open four times, most recently in 2011. It hosted an LPGA Tour event in 1969 won by Carol Mann, but it was not the Canadian Women's Open. ... Lexi Thompson is in the field. She is No. 157 in the Race to CME Globe and in danger of losing her LPGA card without having to use a one-time career money exemption. Thompson also has the final spot for the seven automatic qualifiers for the Solheim Cup. Andrea Lee is only 12.5 points behind her. ... Rose Zhang is in the field. She is in line for the Solheim Cup, based on her world ranking.

Next week: Portland Classic.

EUROPEAN TOUR

D+D REAL CZECH MASTERS

Site: Prague.

Course: Albatross Golf Resort. Yardage: 7,468. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Maximilian Kieffer.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Daniel Brown won the ISPS Handa Invitational.

Notes: Normally a quiet week on the European tour, the field is boosted by the Ryder Cup qualifying ending in two weeks. Among those in the field are former British Open champion Shane Lowry and Victor Perez of France. ... Also playing this week are several players trying to earn one of three spots through European points, such as Jorge Campillo, Yannik Paul and Thorbjorn Olesen. ... Qualifying ends next week at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. ... Francesco Molinari is in the field. He was appointed a vice captain for the Ryder Cup. ... The tournament dates to 2014. Jamie Donaldson won the first year and later scored the winning Ryder Cup point for Europe at Gleneagles. ... The Czech Masters features two American winners, Paul Peterson in 2016 and Johannes Veerman in 2021. ... Rory Sabbatini is playing. The Czech Republic borders his (now) home country of Slovakia.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Site: Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Course: Warwick Hills Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,085. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last week: Ken Duke won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Notes: Steve Stricker, who has five wins already this season, returns after a five-week break. His last start was the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone, where Stricker won his third major of the year. ... Each winner from the tournament's inaugural year in 2018 is in the field, including Jim Furyk. He is playing for the first time since June. ... Bernhard Langer, who holds the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, turns 66 on Sunday. He already has won twice this year. ... Six tournaments remain before the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin. ... Joe Durant holds the tournament scoring record at 17-under 199. ... Warwick Hills previously hosted a PGA Tour event. Among past champions of the Buick Open in the field for the Ally Challenge are Furyk, Justin Leonard and Vijay Singh, who won three times at Warwick Hills. ... Ken Duke last week at the Shaw Charity Classic joined Mark Hensby as first-time winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

Next tournament: Ascension Charity Classic.

KORN FERRY TOUR

ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN

Site: Boise, Idaho.

Course: Hillcrest CC. Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday, 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday, 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Will Gordon.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last week: Chan Kim won the Magnit Championship.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Open on Sept. 14-17.

LIV GOLF

Last tournament: Cameron Smith won LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

Next tournament: LIV Golf-Chicago on Sept. 22-24.

Points leader: Cameron Smith.

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Circling Raven Championship, Circling Raven GC, Worley, Indiana. Defending champion: Jillian Hollis. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Asian Tour: St. Andrews Bay Championship, Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance), St. Andrews, Scotland. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Sansan KBC, Augusta Keya GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Riki Kawamoto. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Dormy Open, Askersunds GC, Ammeberg, Sweden. Defending champion: Emilio Cuartero Blanco. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Canada: CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, Southport Golf & CC, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Previous winner: Parker Coody. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada

Sunshine Tour: Bain's Whisky Ubunye Championship, Pretoria, CC. Pretoria, South Africa.

Legends Tour: Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, Trump International GL, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Defending champion: Adilson Da Silva. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Nitori Ladies, Otaru CC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

