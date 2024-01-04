Peterson scores 22, East Tennessee State defeats Mercer 80-69

Led by Quimari Peterson's 22 points, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers defeated the Mercer Bears 80-69 on Wednesday night in the Southern Conference opener
Georgia News
22 minutes ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson's 22 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Mercer 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Peterson also had five rebounds for the Buccaneers (9-5). Ebby Asamoah added 17 points while shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Jadyn Parker and Gabe Sisk both added 10 points.

Jake Davis led the way for the Bears (7-7,) with 15 points. Mercer also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Alex Holt. David Thomas also had 11 points. The Bears broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top