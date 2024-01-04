Peterson scores 22, East Tennessee State defeats Mercer 80-69

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson's 22 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Mercer 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Peterson also had five rebounds for the Buccaneers (9-5). Ebby Asamoah added 17 points while shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Jadyn Parker and Gabe Sisk both added 10 points.

Jake Davis led the way for the Bears (7-7,) with 15 points. Mercer also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Alex Holt. David Thomas also had 11 points. The Bears broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.