Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Peterson leads Kennesaw State past Florida Gulf Coast 77-53

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Alex Peterson had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Kennesaw State to a 77-53 win over Florida Gulf Coast

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Alex Peterson tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Kennesaw State to a 77-53 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night.

Terrell Burden had 15 points and eight assists for Kennesaw State (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 10 points and Brandon Stroud had nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 15 points for the Eagles (11-6, 1-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks for 2022 first-round pick
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top