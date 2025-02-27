Georgia News
Georgia News

Peterson has 15 as East Tennessee State beats Mercer 59-58

Led by Quimari Peterson's 15 points, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers defeated the Mercer Bears 59-58 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, and East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 59-58 on Wednesday night.

Peterson also contributed five rebounds and four steals for the Buccaneers (18-12, 11-6 Southern Conference). Maki Johnson added 11 points while going 3 of 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds.

Tyler Johnson finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bears (12-18, 5-12). Ahmad Robinson added 15 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. East Tennessee State visits The Citadel and Mercer plays Western Carolina at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) reacts after a play against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

AP men's player of the week: Mark Sears has back-to-back 30-point games for No. 6 Crimson Tide

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Amenhauser has 26 as Coastal Carolina beats Georgia State 80-74

30m ago

Herro, Robinson each score 24, and the Heat hit 23 3s on the way to 131-109 win over Hawks

52m ago

Led by Shelton Williams-Dryden's 21 points, West Georgia wins 73-70 over Austin Peay

1h ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.