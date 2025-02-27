Peterson has 15 as East Tennessee State beats Mercer 59-58

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, and East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 59-58 on Wednesday night.
Peterson also contributed five rebounds and four steals for the Buccaneers (18-12, 11-6 Southern Conference). Maki Johnson added 11 points while going 3 of 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds.
Tyler Johnson finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bears (12-18, 5-12). Ahmad Robinson added 15 points.
Both teams next play Saturday. East Tennessee State visits The Citadel and Mercer plays Western Carolina at home.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.