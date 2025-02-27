Peterson has 15 as East Tennessee State beats Mercer 59-58

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, and East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 59-58 on Wednesday night.

Peterson also contributed five rebounds and four steals for the Buccaneers (18-12, 11-6 Southern Conference). Maki Johnson added 11 points while going 3 of 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds.

Tyler Johnson finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bears (12-18, 5-12). Ahmad Robinson added 15 points.