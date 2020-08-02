Peterson expected to start for New York against Atlanta

The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last year.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York hit 242 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.