Petersen steps down as coach of Dream for health reasons

“For health reasons that the grind of the WNBA season will not allow me to adequately address, I have decided to step down from my coaching duties with the Dream,” Petersen said in a statement. “I want to thank the Atlanta Dream players, staff and ownership for the opportunity to be part of an amazing organization.”

Petersen took over the head coaching spot a week before the start of the season when Nicki Collen left to become Baylor's head coach. He was an assistant with the team since 2018 and has coached basketball for nearly 40 years at a variety of levels.