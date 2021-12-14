Pete Maravich's LSU letterman jacket fetches nearly $117K

The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona, netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to The Advocate.

The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold “L” on the left breast, was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger. It went for $116,924. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star game jersey, All-American plaques from all three seasons at LSU, and the jacket he wore in 1987 for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.