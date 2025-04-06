Georgia News
Petar Musa's goal helps FC Dallas to 1-1 tie with Atlanta United

Petar Musa scored in the 60th minute for FC Dallas in a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Petar Musa scored in the 60th minute on Saturday night for FC Dallas in a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United.

Musa had a shot blocked by defender Stian Gregersen but slammed home a rising putback that slipped under the crossbar to make it 1-1.

Dallas (3-2-2), which had won back-to-back games, in unbeaten in three straight.

Miguel Almirón converted from the penalty spot in the 17th after Emmanuel Latte Lath was fouled by Osaze Urhoghide to give Atlanta (2-2-3) a 1-0 lead.

Brad Guzan had one save for Atlanta, which has just one win since it beat CF Montreal 3-2 in the season opener.

Maarten Paes — known simply as “Maarten” — had one save for Dallas.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (left) dribbles during the match against FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin / Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Miami Marlins pitcher Calvin Faucher (53) reacts to striking out Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

