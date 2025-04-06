Petar Musa's goal helps FC Dallas to 1-1 tie with Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Petar Musa scored in the 60th minute on Saturday night for FC Dallas in a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United.

Musa had a shot blocked by defender Stian Gregersen but slammed home a rising putback that slipped under the crossbar to make it 1-1.

Dallas (3-2-2), which had won back-to-back games, in unbeaten in three straight.