Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Perry scores 21 to lift Stetson past Piedmont 97-53

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
Rob Perry had 21 points as Stetson romped past Piedmont 97-53

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 21 points as Stetson easily defeated Division III Piedmont 97-53 on Wednesday.

Christiaan Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Stetson (5-7). Chase Johnston added 12 points.

Stetson posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Noah Reardon had 23 points for the Lions. Andrew Stimpson added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games
1h ago
Nearly $500K raised after siblings killed in wrong-way crash
2h ago
WATCH: Georgia firefighter saves woman from burning car
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top