Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Perry lifts Stetson past Point University 77-65

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Rob Perry had 22 points as Stetson topped Point University 77-65

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 22 points as Stetson topped Point University 77-65 on Thursday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points and 17 rebounds for Stetson (6-7). Chase Johnston added 12 points and Stephan Swenson had six assists.

Lorenzo Freeman Jr. scored 28 points for the Skyhawks. Javier Turner added 12 points and Corey Bowen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bills have their swagger back in preparing to host Falcons
15m ago
Authorities say mother sex trafficked slain child
54m ago
Kemp signs into law new district maps for Georgia lawmakers
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top