ajc logo
X

Perry leads Tennessee Tech past Truett-McConnell 84-48

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Tyrone Perry’s 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Truett McConnell 84-48

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrone Perry's 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Truett McConnell 84-48 on Tuesday night.

Perry shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Erik Oliver was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 12 points. Brett Thompson recorded nine points.

Enocka Franky led the Bears with nine points and six rebounds. CJ Brown added eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show9h ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
11h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
16m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
10h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
10h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock
19h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
1h ago
Fox scores 32 as Kings beat Grizzlies for 7th straight win
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
12h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top