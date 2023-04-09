Pereira helps NYCFC notch 1-1 draw with Atlanta United

Pereira took a pass from Mitja Ilenic and found the net for NYCFC (2-2-3) just two minutes after Giorgos Giakoumakis scored to give Atlanta United (4-1-2) a 1-0 lead. Thiago Almada had an assist on the goal by Giakoumakis, who became the first Atlanta United player to score in his first three matches with the team. He was also the first in team history to score in his first two matches.

NYCFC saw its six-match win streak at home dating to last season come to an end. NYCFC improved to 4-0-3 in its last seven meetings with Atlanta United. Only the Red Bulls had a longer unbeaten streak against Atlanta United and that ended at nine last week with a 1-0 victory.