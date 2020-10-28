Perdue, Ossoff meet in 2nd Georgia Senate debate

The first debate largely mirrored the ads that have blanketed TV airwaves in recent weeks, with Ossoff hammering Perdue on his response to the coronavirus pandemic and Perdue accusing Ossoff of backing a “radical socialist agenda” — an assertion he sometimes backed with false claims.

In the first debate, Ossoff said Perdue has enabled President Donald Trump “in a pandemic response that everybody from all parties knows has been a disaster." Perdue called Ossoff’s remarks “idle chatter" while defending the federal response. “What we really did is we brought help to the people of Georgia, both in the hospitals, schools, communities and in the workplace,” Perdue said.

Perdue, 70, is a former business executive seeking his second term in the Senate. Ossoff, 33, heads a media company that investigates crime and corruption for news organizations. Hazel is a Marine Corps veteran and podcast host.

“If you’re tired of what you’re seeing here between politicians, you’ve got a choice,” Hazel said of the back and forth between Perdue and Ossoff in the first debate.

Voting is already underway in Georgia and record numbers of people have cast a ballot early.

Held by WTOC-TV, the debate was initially scheduled for Oct. 19 but was postponed so Perdue could return to Washington for a procedural vote on GOP-backed coronavirus relief legislation.