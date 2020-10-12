Perdue, Ossoff face off in 1st Georgia Senate debate

Georgia's other Republican-held U.S. Senate seat is also up for grabs this year, and more than $150 million has been committed to ads in the two races combined, including past spending and future reservations.

Perdue, 70, is a former business executive who is seeking his second term in the Senate. Ossoff, 33, heads a media company that investigates crime and corruption for news organizations.

The debate is taking place the same day that in-person early voting opened in Georgia. Voters in some areas waited several hours to cast a ballot Monday morning.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also began hearings in Washington on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, opening another potential avenue of contention between Ossoff and Perdue.

Republicans including Perdue are pushing for a quick confirmation of the judge, while Democrats have said that any appointment should wait until after the election.

Perdue has lauded Barrett, saying in a recent statement that she “will be an exceptional Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Ossoff meanwhile has raised questions about what confirmation of Barrett would mean for the future of the Affordable Care Act, the health care reform law passed by Congress in 2010.

“Will Judge Barrett impartially uphold the rule of law and defend the public interest by upholding the Affordable Care Act, which prevents insurance companies from denying health coverage to Americans suffering from cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and other pre-existing conditions?” Ossoff asked in a recent news release.

The Supreme Court will soon hear arguments in a challenge to the law by the Trump administration and Republican-led states including Georgia.

Monday's debate, which is the first of three debates scheduled in the race, also includes Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.