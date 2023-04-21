Perdue: Georgia universities might recoup $66M budget cut

Perdue and other officials told regents this week that 82% of the cash on hand is held at only six institutions, including its four research universities — Augusta University, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia — and that much is already earmarked. Officials said universities need to use the money for other purposes.

“Continued use of one-time funds for ongoing operating costs is not sustainable,” a slide presented to the regents stated.

Tuition increases are one possible outcome, although officials didn't say how much might be considered. Kemp vetoed a bill earlier this month that would have required regents to get legislative permission before raising tuition and fees by more than 3%. Kemp said the bill violated the state constitution by infringing on regents' authority.

Last year, costs to students fell 7.6% systemwide, as regents eliminated a fee charged on top of tuition. The typical Georgia school is charging in-state undergraduates $6,360 this year, down from $6,716 last year.

Perdue argued that the money to eliminate the special institutional fee did not replace the $230 million lawmakers cut from the system in the spring of 2020, when they feared a sharp nosedive in state revenue because of COVID-19.

“That was a zero sum game for institutions," Perdue told regents.

Officials also said universities spent $100 million this year to give state-mandated $5,000 raises to employees not covered by state funding, and will spend $40 million beginning in July to give additional $2,000 raises to the same employees.

Perdue pledged the system, which hasn't raised tuition in five of the last seven years, is still trying to find a way around doing so. He said the system could spend one-time funds, or allocate state aid to try to help schools where falling enrollment is also pressuring budgets. Enrollment is falling fastest at smaller institutions more reliant on state funds and tuition.

"I want the governor and the legislature to know we’re committed to maintaining affordability,” Perdue told regents.

Perdue said he and other university officials have been meeting with lawmakers, saying “I do believe they want to invest in higher education.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, wrote in a text message Friday that he was “definitely open” to restoring funding. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican, also wrote in a text that he would be open to considering it.

The cut was related to a push by Lt. Gov Burt Jones to allow hospitals to be built in rural counties, including his home of Butts County, without state permits. That push was opposed by Marietta-based Wellstar Health System, which owns a hospital in Butts County that would face competition.

Wellstar is also taking over Augusta University's hospitals, and Jones attacked that deal and the university system in an attempt to pressure Wellstar.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy