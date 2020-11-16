Perdue declines runoff debates against Ossoff in Georgia

A spokeswoman for the Atlanta Press Club said Monday that Warnock has confirmed his participation in a separate Dec. 6 debate against Loeffler, while the group is still finalizing details with Loeffler’s campaign.

Meanwhile, Perdue will be represented by an empty podium at his race's Atlanta Press Club debate that night.

“The Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is disappointed that Sen. David Perdue has decided to not participate in his debate,” the organization said in a statement. “Jon Ossoff has confirmed his participation, so according to our rules, we will proceed with the debate and Sen. Perdue will be represented by an empty podium.”

Perdue also dropped out of his final debate against Ossoff ahead of the Nov. 3 election, instead attending a rally held by President Donald Trump, his close ally.

Ossoff slammed Perdue in a statement, saying: “If Senator Perdue doesn’t want to answer questions, that’s fine, he just shouldn’t run for re-election to the U.S. Senate.”