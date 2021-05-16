Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

“Freddy was brilliant again,” Counsell said. “I thought this was just a real clinical performance. He was on target all day, everything he did was good. Right from the get-go he was really good.”

Huascar Ynoa (4-2) allowed a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings. He had surrendered just one earned run over his previous three outings.

“I felt like some pitches weren’t going my way or falling into the spots that I wanted but at the same time, you have to give credit to the hitters on the other team," Ynoa said. “You have your good days and you have your bad days. You have to learn from the bad days.”

Cain had three hits and scored twice, Kolten Wong went 3-for-5 and scored three times, and Omar Narvaez also had three hits for the Brewers, who had scored a total of four runs over the last three games while going 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

“It was good to see balls fall and get some runs on the board," first baseman Daniel Vogelbach said. “We’ve had some really good at-bats this homestand that just haven’t gone our way.”

Vogelbach had a two-run double in the third, Narvaez made it 3-0 with a double in the fourth and Garcia hit a two-run homer off Ynoa in the fifth.

Freeman's homer was his 11th of the season, trailing only teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Acuña played for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was held out of the lineup for a third straight game but struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Brewers: OF Christian Yelich (sore back) will be reassessed during the team’s day off Monday. Yelich started a third straight game for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday and went 0-for-2.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA) gets the start as the Braves return home to face RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) and the New York Mets on Monday.

Brewers: Open a five-game trip Tuesday with the first of two games at Kansas City. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64) gets the start.

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain can't catch a grand slam hit by Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is safe at second as Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong can't handle the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits a two-run scoring single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte fails to catch a two-run home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash