BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of voting continues for a new speaker of the House
ajc logo
X

Peoples named CEO of Alabama Power

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jeff Peoples has been named as the new president and CEO of Alabama Power Company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Peoples has been named as the new president and CEO of Alabama Power Company, the company announced Thursday.

He replaces Mark Crosswhite who retired after eight years leading the company.

“Alabama Power has been committed to serving our state for more than a century,” Peoples said in a statement released by the company. “It is an honor to lead this team and build upon its legacy of powering Alabama.”

Peoples served as Alabama Power’s executive vice president of customer and employee services, overseeing customer services, marketing and economic development strategy and operations, the company said. He was also responsible for the company’s labor relations, human resources, safety, wellness, health and disability management functions.

Peoples will serve as chairman of the company's board of directors.

Alabama Power is the state's largest electricity provider and has 1.5 million customers in the state. Alabama Power is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
9h ago

Credit: James Schnepf & Contributed

Southern Company, Georgia Power announce executive leadership changes
57m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Zaleski

At Fisk University, gymnastics makes a giant leap for HBCUs
18m ago
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
28m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top