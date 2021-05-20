Pennsylvania firing vendor that mishandled virus data

“We are working to make sure that there is not a break in continuity in our contact tracing services as we transition out of the Insight Global contract and into our next contract" Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said at a news briefing Thursday.

State Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny, who has accused the Wolf administration of being slow to act on the breach, said in a statement Thursday that he is pleased the state is severing ties with the Atlanta-based company, but said he is still seeking answers about the incident.

“This deserves a full investigation so we can learn what happened and how to prevent it from happening again moving forward,” he said.

The state has paid Insight Global tens of millions of dollars since last summer to administer the state’s contact tracing program. Contact tracers identify people who have been exposed to the coronavirus so they can quarantine.

Insight Global has acknowledged it mishandled sensitive data and apologized. The company has said it became aware on April 21 that employees had set up the unauthorized Google accounts for sharing information. Insight Global said it took steps to secure the information and that it was unaware of “the misuse of the information involved.”

In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania on Thursday:

___

VACCINE MILESTONE

Pennsylvania marked a milestone on Thursday, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Wolf administration says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond the last required dose. Beam, the health secretary, said she expects the state to reach that mark in several weeks' time.

The percentage stood at 50% on Thursday, according to federal data, while 68% of adults had at least one shot.

The pace of vaccinations has been slowing for weeks, with most people eager to get the shot already having done so. Health Department data provided to The Associated Press shows Pennsylvania ordered only about a quarter of the vaccine doses to which it was entitled last week, signaling a steep drop-off in demand.

“From here on in, each shot is going to be hard-earned, and that’s not a challenge we’re going to shy away from,” said Beam, the health secretary.

She cited the importance of community organizations to help identify vaccine-hesitant people and persuade them to get the shot.

More than 65,000 people a day are getting vaccinated, according to the Health Department, down from an average of more than 100,000 people per day a month ago. That does not include Philadelphia, which runs its own vaccination program and is also reporting lower demand.

The good news: Newly confirmed coronavirus infections are falling rapidly in Pennsylvania — down almost 50% in two weeks — as the weather warms and more people get vaccinated. Hospitalizations are down, too. Gov. Tom Wolf plans to lift nearly all remaining pandemic restrictions on Memorial Day.

___

DISASTER DECLARATION RENEWED

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday renewed his pandemic disaster declaration, two days after Pennsylvania voters watered down the chief executive's emergency authority.

Voters approved a pair of constitutional amendments that will give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations, to apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or natural disaster.

In a statement Thursday, Wolf said he had been in touch with the General Assembly on another extension, "and we will continue to collaborate on the future of this disaster declaration and any future declarations that become necessary to help Pennsylvanians in the midst of an emergency.”

Wolf said he still plans to lift nearly all pandemic restrictions on Memorial Day.

The emergency declaration relaxes regulations for medical professionals to administer vaccines, gives the state access to federal emergency aid and streamlines National Guard deployments, among other things, his office said.