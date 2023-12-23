BreakingNews
Pember scores 21 as UNC Asheville knocks off Kennesaw State 79-70

Led by Drew Pember's 21 points, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 79-70
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat Kennesaw State 79-70 on Saturday.

Pember was 2 of 7 shooting and 17 of 18 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (8-6). Nicholas McMullen scored 19 points while going 7 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Josh Banks was 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Terrell Burden finished with 22 points, seven assists and two steals for the Owls (9-4). Simeon Cottle added 12 points for Kennesaw State. In addition, Quincy Adekokoya had 12 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

