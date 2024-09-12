Georgia News

Pegula, Navarro, Alcaraz and Shelton will play exhibitions at Madison Square Garden in December

Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro will play each other in an exhibition event at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 4 that also will feature four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz against Ben Shelton
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Jessica Pegula, of the United States, wait for the start of the trophy ceremony after Sabalenka won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, Americans coming off career-best Grand Slam runs at the U.S. Open, will play each other in an exhibition event at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 4 that also will feature four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz against Ben Shelton.

The lineup for The Garden Cup was announced Thursday. It marks the first tennis event since 2018 at MSG, home to the NBA's Knicks and NHL's Rangers.

Pegula reached her first Grand Slam final at Flushing Meadows before losing to Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 7-5 on Saturday. Navarro defeated defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the U.S. Open en route to getting to the semifinals, where she lost to Sabalenka.

Both Pegula, at No. 3, and Navarro, at No. 8, are in the top 10 of the WTA rankings this week.

Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon this season but bowed out last month in the second round of the U.S. Open, which he won in 2022 for his first Grand Slam trophy. Shelton's best showing at a major was his semifinal appearance in New York last year; he lost to fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the third round this time.

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, gestures to fans after losing to Botic van De Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, in a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ben Shelton, of the United States, gets up off the court after tripping on a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

