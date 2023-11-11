Peevy scores 3 times, Mercer holds off Samford 28-21

Carter Peevy rushed for three touchdowns and Mercer held off Samford 28-21
Georgia News
1 hour ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy rushed for three touchdowns and Mercer held off Samford 28-21 on Saturday.

Peevy, who threw for 137 yards and rushed for 45, scored after long drives on runs 5, 6 and 1 yards, the final score coming with 8:11 remaining for a 28-14 lead. Devron Harper had the other Mercer (8-3, 6-2 Southern) touchdown on a 23-yard run. The four scoring drives ranged from 75 to 90 yards.

Cody Jantzen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Rias with 4:35 remaining to get the Bulldogs (5-5, 4-4) within seven and the Bears went three-and-out. But Lance Wise intercepted Jantzen two plays later.

Samford got one last chance with 33 seconds left but ran out of time with Jantzen sacked on the final play at the Bulldogs 31.

Samford led 7-6 at halftime with Mercer taking a 21-14 lead after three quarters.

Jantzen threw for 210 yards and two scores along with the interception.

Mercer had five sacks, two from Solomon Zubairu.

