Peevy runs for 2 TDs, Mercer stymies Gardner-Webb 17-7 for first FCS playoff win

Peevy capped a 67-yard drive early in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. On the Bears' next possession, starting on their 14, Peevy went 72-yards untouched on the fifth snap for what proved to be the winning points.

Gardner-Webb (7-5), which won its first FCS playoff game last year in the first round, quickly responded with a seven-play, 72-yard drive. Jaylen King connected with Karim Page for a 3-yard score.

After that the Runnin' Bulldogs only got into Mercer territory twice, on the first two drives of the second half. First they punted from midfield and then missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Mercer got some breathing room with a short field goal with 8:48 to play. The Bears only had 289 total yards with Peevy sacked five times. Ty French, who became the school and Big South record for sacks, ran his total to 33.5 with three more.

