Peevy passes for 406 yards, Mercer beats Furman 26-14

Peevy completed 21 of 36 passes for the Bears (4-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). The freshman’s previous high was 208 yards passing against The Citadel on Feb. 27.

Ty James caught eight passes for a season-high 179 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Dirrim had four catches for and a season-high 110 yards and a TD catch for Mercer. James and Dirrim are both freshmen.