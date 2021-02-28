Peevy leads Mercer over The Citadel 42-28, snaps 4-game skid

Peevy threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Drake Starks on Mercer's first play from scrimmage, and his 8-yard TD pass to Ethan Dirrim stretched the lead to 28-0 midway through the quarter. Peevy's 33-yard pass to Ty James with 8:36 remaining gave Mercer a 35-20 lead.

Peevey was 10 of 17 for 208 yards for Mercer (1-4, 1-1 Southern Conference). Starks had three catches for 99 yards.