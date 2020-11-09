X

Pedestrian fatally dragged by shoplifting suspects in U-Haul

Georgia News | 49 minutes ago
Police in Georgia say they are searching for two suspects accused of fatally dragging a pedestrian behind a U-Haul van while trying to escape from an alleged shoplifting incident

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are searching for two suspects accused of fatally dragging a pedestrian behind a U-Haul van while trying to escape from an alleged shoplifting incident.

Suwannee police were called to a Walmart at around 9 p.m. Saturday where witnesses reported seeing two men shoplifting from the store then running into the parking lot, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told investigators the suspects got into a U-Haul van with Arizona tags and hit a pedestrian, the agency said. The victim was dragged into the street and was killed, police said.

The pedestrian was not immediately identified.

Police said it was not clear where the suspects were headed. Officials asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.