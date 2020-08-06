Pearson expected to start for the Blue Jays against Braves

The Braves went 50-31 on their home field in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 249 home runs as a team.

The Blue Jays went 32-49 away from home in 2019. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.79 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Derek Fisher: (left quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.