Pearson expected to start for the Blue Jays against Braves

Toronto Blue Jays (4-5, third in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-5, second in the AL East)
Atlanta; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Nate Pearson (0-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
The Braves went 50-31 on their home field in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 249 home runs as a team.
The Blue Jays went 32-49 away from home in 2019. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.79 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).
Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Derek Fisher: (left quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.