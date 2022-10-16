Payton's five TD passes lead Mercer past stubborn ETSU 55-33

Payton threw four TD passes in the first half as the Bears built a 28-10 lead in the second quarter on the way to a 28-20 halftime lead.

ETSU closed to within five points twice in the second half, only to be thwarted each time. With Mercer leading 28-23 midway through the third quarter, Devron Harper scored on a 48-yard run for the Bears. Early in the fourth, Mercer led 38-33 before Payton threw his fifth TD pass — 31 yards to Ty James — for a 45-33 lead. After a Mercer field goal, Mike Campbell’s 41-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring for the No. 12 FCS Bears (6-1, 4-0 Southern Conference).